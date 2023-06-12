in Giaglione (TO) the fiber lights up

The Municipality of Giaglione is the first involved in the protocol for the promotion of the use of the long band in the mountain territories signed in autumn 2022 by the Metropolitan City of Turin, Iren Energia and the TOP-IX Consortium.

In the municipality of the high Val Susa in fact, the ultra-broadband connectivity service was activated in recent days, a result that remains possible thanks to the provision of infrastructures in optic fiber serving the hydroelectric plants managed by Iren Energia in Valle Susa.

For the mayor of the Municipality of Giaglione Marco Rey “this initiative represents the driving force to support the demographic winter, it comes to guarantee the possibility of teleworking, it offers e-commerce possibilities for agricultural companies and local products”.

“Iren Energia, in addition to granting TOP-IX the use of its optical fiber communication vectors, will ensure their availability and reliability in the future, providing the related ordinary and extraordinary maintenance services – explains Joseph Bergesio, Chief Executive Officer of Iren Energia, a company of the Iren Group -. A first concrete result that goes in the direction of promoting sustainable development of the area and which unites the objectives of the Iren Group and those of the protocol at the origin of the project”.

“The commitment to overcoming the digital divide, especially in complicated areas such as mountain ones, has been part of the DNA of the TOP-IX Consortium since its establishment Andrew comments CasalegnoTechnical director of TOP-IX –. With the connection of Giaglione the path started in Val Cenischia is completed, the next step will be in the Orco valley, where we will connect Ceresole and the Rosone dam with Aosta, Ivrea and Turin”.

“The spread of quality connectivity – notes the councilor responsible for production activities of the Metropolitan City of Turin Sonia cambursano – it is a need that has been felt for some time and which puts many of our Municipalities in difficulty, especially those located in mountainous, hilly and rural areas. It is unthinkable today to support production development without guaranteeing equal opportunities for the whole territory. Economic development is possible only where the services – starting with schools, health services, public offices up to production realities – are efficient”.

Initiatives such as the one carried out in Giaglione will continue in other territories, identified by the promoters of the protocolwith the intention of promoting economic and social development and bridging the digital divide with the aim of enriching the offer of telematic services for the benefit of citizens, businesses and public administrations.