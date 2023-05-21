In Greece, the centre-right won

The main center-right Greek party, New Democracy, won the parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than two thirds of the count he got about 40 percent of the vote. New Democracy he had already won the 2019 elections: he already has an absolute majority in parliament today and expresses the outgoing prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In second place came Syriza, the main left-wing party, led by Alexis Tsipras, former prime minister between 2015 and 2019. Syriza obtained about 20 percent of the votes, a result below the expectations and forecasts of the surveys. PASOK, of the centre-left, instead obtained 12 percent of the votes.

With these results, barring huge surprises in the next few hours, it will be difficult for a party or a coalition of similar parties to obtain a majority in parliament: in such cases the electoral law provides for a second round of voting, with slightly different rules, which according to sources in the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini will be held on Sunday 25 June.

The counting began at 7pm, immediately after the polls closed. The final results will most likely arrive on Monday morning.

🔴 With 30% of the seats counted, the gap between ND and Syriza is still widening. New Democracy (CDX) 41.1%

Syriza (SX) 20.1%

Income (CSX) 12.7%

KKE (SX) 6.7%

EL (CDX) 4,5%

NIKI (DX) 2,9%

PE (SX) 2.6%

MeRa25 (SX) 2,3%#MaratonaYouTrend #Greece pic.twitter.com/DI34lBkQfe — YouTrend (@you_trend) May 21, 2023

Mitsotakis belongs to one of the richest and most powerful families in Greece, shipowners for generations. During his tenure as prime minister he managed to further grow the country’s economy, which in some ways recovered from the economic crisis that began about fifteen years ago: in 2023 the European Commission estimated that the Greek economy will grow by 2.3 percentone of the highest rates in the European Union.

But Mitsotakis has also attracted a great deal of criticism for a reform of the labor market which according to the unions has weakened protections and guarantees for many workers, for the treatment deemed inhumane and almost certainly illegal towards asylum seekers arriving from Turkey, and for the worsening of press freedom in recent years. In the electoral campaign, the prime minister put the economy at the center, claiming the results obtained in recent years, and forcefully rejected, among other things, the many criticisms of immigration management.

For the first time this year, Greece has voted with a new electoral law which provides for simple proportional representation in the first round, with which the vast majority of parliamentarians are elected. For a party to obtain the majority on its own, it must obtain about 46 percent of the votes: even a few points less could be enough if some of the smaller parties do not exceed the threshold, set at 3 percent.

If this does not happen there will be negotiations to try to form a coalition government. But even this perspective seems politically complicated: if the negotiations are not successful, the second round of the elections will be held in July, in which there will be a new electoral system, different from that of the first round and which could lead to clearer results .

With the mechanism in force in the second round, if a party receives a percentage of 25 percent of the valid votes, it will receive a bonus of 20 seats, while the remaining 280 seats will be assigned proportionally. From 25 percent of the votes onwards, the bonus increases, up to a maximum of 50 seats. It means to get a majority from only the most voted party he will need about 38 percent of the vote: more or less the percentage obtained by New Democracy in the first round.