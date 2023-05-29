In Greece, the second round of parliamentary elections will be held on 25 June

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has decided that the second round of parliamentary elections in Greece will be held on June 25. The first round was clearly won by the main centre-right Greek party, Nea Dimokratiawhich had obtained 40.79 percent of the vote, about double the second-placed party, Syrizaof left.

The result of Nea Dimokratia it hadn’t been enough to get him a majority in parliament: in fact, voting was done with a pure proportional system, without majority bonuses, and all the main parties had denied for some time that they were willing to form coalitions with their opponents.

A slightly different electoral law will come into force in the second round: if a party gets at least 25 percent of the vote it will receive a bonus of 20 seats, while the remaining 280 seats will be assigned proportionally. From 25 percent of the votes onwards, the bonus increases, up to a maximum of 50 seats. It means to get a majority from only the most voted party he will need about 38 percent of the vote: two points less than the percentage obtained in the first round by Nea Dimokratiawhich is therefore a clear favorite to win.