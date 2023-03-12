Thousands of people in Greece protested again on Sunday against the serious train crash that killed 57 people on March 1 near the city of Tempes, in the Thessaly region, in the center of the country. More than 8,000 protesters turned out gather before the parliament in Athens to protest both against the poor state of the railway infrastructure, considered backward and inadequate, and against the government, accused of having ignored numerous reports of maintenance requests. There were also protests in Thessaloniki, the country’s second city, where around 5,000 people demonstrated.

Since the disaster there have been protests almost every day in various Greek cities. The accident involved a freight train and a passenger train carrying about 350 people traveling in opposite directions on the same track: the manager of the Larissa station, responsible for the stretch of railway where the disaster occurred, was indicted for manslaughter on the suspicion that his mistake contributed to causing it. In the meantime, the two most important trade unions in the country, GSEE and ADEDY, have called a national protest strike for 16 March.

