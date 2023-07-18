Home » In Greece, thousands of people have been evacuated due to large fires in progress
In Greece, thousands of people have been evacuated due to large fires in progress

Fires that had already raged in Greece on Monday intensified on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people from residential and tourist areas. The most affected areas are those of Lagonisi, about 40 kilometers southeast of Athens, and Loutraki, 90 kilometers west of Athens: in the latter location a summer camp has been evacuated which housed 1200 children and teenagers. Local authorities have ordered the evacuation of at least six areas of the coast, where tourist resorts were threatened by flames, favored by high temperatures and fueled by strong winds.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a visit to Brussels described the situation as worrying: “We’ve always had fires in the summer, but due to the effects of climate change right now they seem more intense.” The area around Athens and southern Greece are the areas where the fire alert is highest, after the extreme heat wave of the last four days, which is expected to continue for most of the week. As a result of the fires, traffic on some motorways and some railway sections was interrupted.

