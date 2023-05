ATHENS – Alexandra takes out a box from the warehouse, the American tourist rummages a bit among the Indian fabrics, then shrugs and leaves the shop. Alexandra shakes her head. “Things are getting worse and worse. Other than Greece is safe”.

Yet we are in Monastiraki, the neighborhood in the shadow of the Parthenon. And undoubtedly, even if we are still in May, it is teeming with foreigners.