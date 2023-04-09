Home World In Hamburg, Germany, the population has been warned of possible air toxicity following two fires
Firefighters in Hamburg, northern Germany, issued an alert on Sunday for possible air toxicity throughout the city after two fires in the warehouse of a truck stop released into the air earlier in the morning dangerous fumes and gases. The police said that at the moment it is not possible to establish with certainty the danger of the fumes, but in the fire brigade alert the inhabitants of the city were asked to stay in their homes with the windows closed. People who put out the fires had to use respirators.

The fires took place in the Rothenburgsort district, a few kilometers from the centre, began around 4 in the morning and continued for several hours, causing a large cloud of dark smoke which partly reached the city centre. They caused no deaths or injuries, but around 140 people were evacuated.

