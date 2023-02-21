The earth is still shaking Turkey: two new earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 with epicenter in the province of Hatay, one of the most affected by the earthquake of February 6, three minutes away from each other. The images circulating on social networks show the new collapses of buildings and infrastructures. Immediately the evacuationseven from hospitals, throughout the affected province while the tsunami warning issued a few minutes after the tremors, then returned.

The two aftershocks were recorded shortly after 6 pm Italian time, and although they are independent, they are linked to the earthquake of February 6, Turkish expert Bulent Ozmen said in an interview with state TV Trt. After the earthquake two weeks ago, over 6,000 had been registered in the affected area aftershocksbefore today’s two big tremors that created the panic among the displaced who have already been housed in tent cities set up in the streets for two weeks