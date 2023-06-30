In Hong Kong, a radio critical of the Chinese government shut down due to a “dangerous political situation”

Citizens’ Radio, a popular Hong Kong-based radio station often critical of the Chinese government, announced its closure as of Friday, June 30, because “a sudden change in the political situation” since 2019 has made the their job too dangerous. Citizens’ Radio broadcast in Cantonese and had spoken out on several occasions in favor of the city’s independence from China. The station’s founder, activist Tsang King-shing, said the radio station’s bank account had been frozen and inviting guests to programs had become increasingly difficult.

Since its creation in 2005, Citizens’ Radio had been forced to operate as a “pirate radio station”: the authorities had in fact repeatedly rejected its attempts to obtain a licence. Its offices had been raided twice by the Local Communications Authority Bureau for allegedly using an illegal radio transmitter, and in 2019 some of the radio equipment had been destroyed by four men armed with clubs and hammers. No one has ever been arrested for that attack.

The closure of Citizens’ Radio is the most recent case of erosion of press freedom in Hong Kong: in recent years the controversial national security law wanted by China has led to the closure of various newspapers opposed to the Chinese government, including newspapers Apple Daily e Stand News.

“For nearly two decades, Citizens’ Radio has been an emblematic contributor to Hong Kong’s independent broadcasting landscape and its closure is an irreplaceable loss to media diversity,” said Cédric Alviani, head of the international charity. of press freedom Reporters Without Borders.