In Hungary, teachers against Orbán’s “law of revenge”, which takes away their status as civil servants

25
Banners with the words “power belongs to the people” are shown by the thousands of Hungarians who took to the streets in Budapest to oppose the new law which proposes to revoke the status of public employee for teachers. “History is written by young people”, can still be read on the placards of the demonstrators, especially teachers and students, who wave the flags of Hungary and the European Union.
See also Afghanistan, in the streets of Kabul: "We lack food here, but the Taliban are thinking of the burqa"