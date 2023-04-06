Loading player

Thousands of farm animals grazing near the railway tracks come to India every year run over and killed by trains. The accidents are mostly linked to the lack of barriers separating meadows and fields from the tracks, which in addition to causing the death of livestock causes damage to trains and delays in their circulation. This is not a new issue, but it has recently been covered frequently in the local press: with the introduction of train models designed to reach higher speeds, the problem seems to have worsened, and after a series of accidents, the Indian government has started to take some action.

According to data released by the government, in 2022 in India they were run over and killed by trains more than 13 thousand animalsincluding cows and buffaloes: 24 percent more than in 2019, when according to information obtained from BBC News the cases had been 10,609.

At the end of March a new model train Vande Bharat Express of the national railway company Indian Railways collided with some animals near New Delhi during a trial run. On October 7, a train of the same model hit a cow near Anand station, in the western state of Gujarat, while the day before another Vande Bharat – which had been presented the previous week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – had killed four buffaloes in Ahmedabad, a few kilometers away, suffering damage to the front. Also the brake failure of a train that was making its first journey towards the capital Delhi in 2019 was attributed to the possible investment of livestock along the railway line.

The fact is that in India thousands of people are used to letting their animals graze in meadows and fields near the tracks, which form a network about 108,000 kilometers long and are often not raised or protected by fences. For this reason the animals can easily cross the tracks to move during grazing, but often inevitably end up being run over and killed by trains, which travel on average between 120 and 160 kilometers per hour in the country. In the last thirty years, in the Palakkad area, on the border between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, in the south, even more than 25 elephants.

Indian Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, says older trains are not too affected by these episodes, and that even new ones are designed to withstand accidents of this type, although in several cases even major maintenance has been required. . However, Vaishnaw believes that building barriers is an essential intervention to prevent livestock from continuing to be run over. Without the barriers, the problem could get even worse, as trains designed to travel up to 200 kilometers per hour are expected to start being used in the coming years.

Recently, however, the construction of barriers or walls has begun in the areas where the most accidents have occurred. In January, the first portion of one was installed barrier of metal on the line connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad, which is more than 620 kilometers long in total: it will cost approximately the equivalent of 27.5 million euros and according to a spokesman for the local railway network it should be completed within 4 or 5 months .

Various critics argue that installing barriers along the entire national rail network is too complicated and expensive. According to some, one of the possible alternatives would be to tighten the penalties for those who let their animals cross the tracks. In reality, there is already a law which provides for fines of up to a thousand rupees and up to six months in prison in these cases, but as BBC News it doesn’t appear to be a deterrent. Another possibility is to launch awareness campaigns among shepherds to convince them to let their animals graze elsewhere, in order to limit accidents, as the agents of the Railway Protection Force are doing in the Mumbai area, a police body that deals with of railway control and safety in India.