Listen to the audio version of the article

The opening of the works of the W20, the G20 Group on gender equality, was held on March 1 in Aurangabad, India in the presence of the Indian minister for equal opportunities, Smriti Zubin Irani. At the top of the agenda is the promotion of gender equality and the economic empowerment of women, protagonists of development and not passive recipients of policies.

The Italian delegation formed by Linda Laura Sabbadini, Elvira Marasco, Katia Petrini, Martina Rogato, Sveva Avveduto and Gianna Avellis also took part in the works.

The W20 is an organization created in 2015 during the Turkish presidency. It includes representatives of civil society from the European Union and 19 advanced and emerging countries: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Mexico, the United United Kingdom, Russia, United States, South Africa and Turkey. The members are joined by guests from other countries and international organizations.

During the three days between plenary and thematic working groups, the presidency undertook to produce a draft zero on which all the delegates will work, contributing with their inputs to the final draft of the communiqué expected in June.

For Linda Laura Sabbadini, “the Italian delegation is pursuing the objectives already launched with the presidency of Italy in 2021: putting gender equality at the center of education systems, making girls free from stereotypes starting from primary schools, fighting the unconscious transmission of stereotypes through specific study”. For the Chair of the W20 2021 it is necessary “to fight the stereotypes that block women’s access to stem subjects and, in particular, to the study of new technologies. Evaluate the gender impact of all laws that are passed”.

For Elvira Marasco dean of the Italian delegation, “the difficult moment we are living with the war in Ukraine, the massacres of migrants forces us to reflect on the real priorities. The W20 is committed to presenting policy proposals starting from a fundamental assumption, that women are increasingly present in the decision-making processes of our lives.”

“In Italy less than 50% of women work”, says Katia Petrini, vice president of the W20 Italia Association. “We must push governments to take measures that involve more women in the world of work, non-poor work that allows a dignified life for women and their families”, she concludes.

Other thematic appointments promoted by the W20 are expected over the next few months which will then lead to the final summit scheduled for mid-June with the definition of a document that will be delivered to the Indian Prime Minister Modi, current president of the G20. The Italian delegation then announced an in-depth meeting, with a focus on gender medicine, to be held on May 9 in Florence, promoted in collaboration with the Tuscany Region.

The G20 countries account for about 85 percent of gross domestic product, 75 percent of trade and two-thirds of the world‘s population.