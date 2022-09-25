Blond hair and no veil: her name was Hadis Najafi, she was just 20 years old and was killed by the Iranian security forces last night during the protests in the city of Karaj, near Tehran. According to various Twitter accounts, the girl was hit by six bullet shots that hit him in her chest, face and neck. The young woman had become one of the girls who symbolized the protests: when she faced the police, she was without a veil because she was against the mandatory hijab and the discriminatory laws of the Islamic Republic.

In a video that had circulated on social media, the young woman was clearly seen tying her hair with the rubber band before joining the demonstrators. A gesture common to many Western girls, done every day, but in Iran you can pay with your life.