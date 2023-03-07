Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi said in a message on state television on Tuesday that there have been some arrests, the first, for the numerous cases of poisoning of female students in recent months. Mirahmadi did not specify the number of people arrested or explain the details of the investigation that led to their identification.

In recent months, about 200 girls and boys from four cities in Iran had experienced health problems after going to school, with symptoms such as nausea, headache, cough, breathing difficulties, palpitations and acute drowsiness; in dozens of cases short stays in hospital were necessary. According to some local media, the girls were poisoned by movements of religious extremists, probably inspired by the policies of the Afghan Taliban, which in recent months have banned access to schools for girls and boys. At the moment, however, there is no confirmation in this regard.

There has been a lot of talk about the cases of poisoning all over the world in recent days, and so did the Supreme Guide of Iran Ali Khamenei, the most important political and religious figure in the country, defining them “an unforgivable crime” that the authorities ” they should prosecute severely.”