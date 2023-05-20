In Iran, the death sentences were carried out on three men arrested during protests last autumn

The death sentences of three men were carried out in Iran on Friday: Majid Kazemi, 30, Saleh Mirhashemi, 36, and Saeed Yaqoubi, 37. The three had been arrested and convicted for participating in a protest against the government on November 16 in Isfahan during which a policeman and two members of the Basij, the paramilitaries also known as “guarantors of morality”, were killed. The crime for which Kazemi, Mirhashemi and Yaquobi were convicted is definite moharebehwhich in Farsi (the Iranian language) means more or less «to wage war on God», or «enmity against God»: for decades the Iranian regime has been using it to maintain authoritarian control over the population, and it is the same reason why Hundreds of people were sentenced to death for protests in the country that began last September, after the death of Mahsa Amini.

According to testimonies collected by the international organization for the protection of human rights Amnesty International, the three would have been sentenced without a fair trial, tortured and forced to confess to the crimes they were accused of. They are the first people sentenced to death by the Iranian regime for crimes related to protests in the country in four months, the last two such sentences having been carried out on 7 January. The United Nations recently expressed concern over the number of people sentenced to death in Iran this year, which would be more than 200, mainly for crimes related to drug use or drug dealing.