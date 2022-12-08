Iranian security forces are targeting women during anti-regime protests, shooting their faces, breasts and genitals. It is the complaint to which the Guardian after interviews conducted with doctors across the country. Doctors and nurses – who treat protesters in secret to avoid arrest – found that the women often arrived with different injuries than the men, who were shot in the legs, buttocks and back.

Though web censorship covered up much of the bloody crackdown on protesters, photos provided by doctors to the Guardian they showed devastating wounds all over their bodies, the result of shots fired at close range. Some of the photos showed people with dozens of tiny pellets embedded deep in their flesh.

Appeal to Iran, let’s save Fahimeh: from Abbado to Fiorello, more than 20,000 signatures and politics is mobilized 07 December 2022



A doctor in the central province of Isfahan said he believed the authorities were targeting men and women in different ways “because they wanted to destroy the beauty of these women.” “I treated a woman in her twenties who was shot in the genitals by two bullets. Ten more pellets had been lodged in her inner thigh. These 10 pellets were easily removed, but those two pellets were a challenge, because they were stuck between her urethra and her vaginal opening,” the doctor said. Traumatized by the experience, the doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity like all those interviewed for fear of reprisals, said he had difficulty coping with the stress and pain he witnessed: “she could have been my daughter” he said.

Il Guardian he spoke to ten medical professionals, who warned that the injuries could cause hundreds of Iranian youths permanent harm. Often, they added, women, men and children affected by eye injuries were treated.

23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was hanged in Iran’s first death sentence 08 December 2022



“The Iranian regime’s contempt for humanity is boundless. Moshen Shekari was convicted and executed in a perfidious quick trial because he had a different opinion from the regime.’ German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock writes on Twitter. “But the threat of execution won’t stifle people’s will to freedom,” she adds.