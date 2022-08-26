Iranian women return to the stadium. they attended a football match of the national championship in Iran, for the first time since the Islamic revolution of 1979. This was reported by the state media, which spoke of about 500 spectators present last night at the match at the Azadi stadium in Tehran. The one exception in over four decades – recalls the Bbc – took place in the last match for the qualification for the World Cup three years ago, which the women were able to attend.

Then, the authorities gave in after protests following the death of 29-year-old Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire while awaiting trial, accused of trying to enter the stadium disguised as a man. Khodayari became known as “Blue Girl”, for the colors of the team she supported, and a symbol of the struggle for women’s rights in Iran.

Several Iranian websites wrote that the decision to allow women to enter the stadium yesterday came after FIFA sent a letter to the authorities in Tehran asking them to allow women to enter. Anyway, the spectators who watched the match between the home team Estaqlal and rivals Mes-e Kerman were sitting in separate spaces from those of the men. Many of them waved flags, wore their team colors and sang “Blue Girl” in remembrance of Khodayari.

This opening of the conservative government of Raisi comes at a time of strong repression of women’s rights in Iran: the regime has launched a squeeze on respect for the use of the veil and several activists have ended up in prison for not respecting the prohibitions.