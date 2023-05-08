In Israel green light for the production of cultured milk. “Almost identical to the real thing”

In the world, from Singapore garlic United States, studies are advancing on synthetic meat, a product on which the Italian government has vetoed. And in Israel now a start up is advancing in the elaboration of the latte cultivated. In fact, a local startup of food-tech founded in 2019the Remilkwhich will start production. The company produces the milk’s proteins through a process of fermentation based on yeast which makes them “chemically identical” to those present in milk and moles dairy products of cow. According to the startup, the milk thus produced is free of lactosecholesterol, hormones of growth and antibiotics. Nonetheless, it is “almost identical to the real one”. The premier Benjamin Netanyahu – who in recent days visited the plant of Remilk – said that this permit “is the beginning of a leap forward, it is a milestone in an area where Israel is already a leader technological“. “The development of this technology – he added – will strengthen Israel’s economy, its own food safetywill help to deal with the changes climatic and to support the well being some animals”. The Times of Israel points out that at the beginning of the year the authorities of Singapore have authorized the sale of this kind of milk. Also the Food and Drug Administration of the United States has already recognized its safety for food consumption. “The opening of the Israeli market to products dairy products of non-animal origin will bring Israel at the forefront of global food-tech research and development,” predicted the Remilk.