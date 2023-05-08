Home » In Israel green light for the production of cultured milk. “Almost identical to the real thing”
World

In Israel green light for the production of cultured milk. “Almost identical to the real thing”

by admin
In Israel green light for the production of cultured milk. “Almost identical to the real thing”

In the world, from Singapore garlic United States, studies are advancing on synthetic meat, a product on which the Italian government has vetoed. And in Israel now a start up is advancing in the elaboration of the latte cultivated. In fact, a local startup of food-tech founded in 2019the Remilkwhich will start production. The company produces the milk’s proteins through a process of fermentation based on yeast which makes them “chemically identical” to those present in milk and moles dairy products of cow. According to the startup, the milk thus produced is free of lactosecholesterol, hormones of growth and antibiotics. Nonetheless, it is “almost identical to the real one”. The premier Benjamin Netanyahu – who in recent days visited the plant of Remilk – said that this permit “is the beginning of a leap forward, it is a milestone in an area where Israel is already a leader technological“. “The development of this technology – he added – will strengthen Israel’s economy, its own food safetywill help to deal with the changes climatic and to support the well being some animals”. The Times of Israel points out that at the beginning of the year the authorities of Singapore have authorized the sale of this kind of milk. Also the Food and Drug Administration of the United States has already recognized its safety for food consumption. “The opening of the Israeli market to products dairy products of non-animal origin will bring Israel at the forefront of global food-tech research and development,” predicted the Remilk.

See also  Who is Clarissa Ward, the CNN correspondent who challenged Biden and the Taliban

Previous Article

“Ben Gvir is in contradiction with our values”: EU cancels event in Israel with far-right minister. Him: “Shame”

next

You may also like

Zorja on depression and playing on the street...

Californian returns 30 stolen statues and vases to...

SAMOTER / Data control: synonymous with process efficiency...

A summit with the countries of Central Asia:...

How Russia prepares for Victory Day

TSC took a big step towards the Champions...

Waltz in the Sicilian police headquarters, Agnello leaves...

“Yes to comparison but no to government alibi”....

FEIMI – Fashion Fair Winter 2023 on Avenida...

Arab League Agrees to Restore Syria’s Membership- Shangbao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy