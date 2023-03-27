The year that marks the 75th anniversary of the birth of Israel could not open in a more dramatic way, the Jewish state – as opposition leader Yair Lapid says – “never been this close to collapse”. It took less than 90 days of government a Benjamin Netanyahu and his new friends of Jewish Power (Itamar Ben-Gvir) and Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) to undermine the foundations of democracy and the sane part of the state took to the streets.

For months, every “damned Saturday night” organized and non-organized people have occupied roads, bridges, motorway junctions, small and large cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa to defend the state from the “reversal”, the one that allows the narrowest majority from the Knesset (61 out of 120 seats) to overturn Supreme Court rulings, by put the appointments of judges in the hands of politics but also to annex the West Bank with the stroke of a pen not caring about the consequences. This crowd was dispersed with horses, bludgeoned, was sprayed with water cannons. Never has a government been so harshly contested, never a tenant of the Balfour Street residence has been so divisive in Israeli society.

After it general strike announced by the largest Israeli trade union Histadrutimportant sectors of the public sector have been shut down in protest against the government’s legislative push to change the justice system and the sacking of the defense minister, Yoav Gallant, the first in the government to curb Netanyahu’s “reforms”. The first effect is the closure of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport to all departing and arriving flights. The country in all its sectors – from justice to universities, from start-ups to reserve pilots, from Mossad spies to garbage collectors, from doctors to nurses in hospitals, workers and employers in the private sector – is coming to a standstill.

The situation is precipitating with the speed with which the shekel loses value on international markets and the cancellations of foreign tourists rain in the hotels on the coast. Nobody wants to go on vacation to a country on the brink of civil war. The political earthquake also affects strategic sectors, there are thousands of men in the reserve who refuse to serve and this jeopardizes the defense of Israel’s borders.

The founding father of the State of Israel, David Ben Gurion, argued that the greatness of a leader also lies in understanding when his magical moment is over, when the alignment of the planets that allowed him to reach power is no longer such and must leave, for the good of the state. Netanyahu’s inordinate ego does not allow him to face this reasoning with serenity. Never say never when it comes to the national Bibi, but even if he promises the country to freeze the turnaround in Justice and the read “ad personam”, his fate this time appears sealed.

“Israeli democracy is not in danger,” he repeated like a mantra during his fruitless visit two weeks ago to Roma, to those who interviewed him and to the rulers who met him. They think differently Israelis once again pouring onto the streets across the country, it’s them the true patriots of the Jewish state.