In Israel there were new protests overnight against the approval of the first part of the justice reform wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu

After the approval of the first part of the disputed justice reform desired by the right-wing Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, which took place on Monday, there were new protests and clashes between demonstrators and police in Israel overnight. The disputes also involved some specific categories of workers: the main doctors’ union called a 24-hour strike for Tuesday, which affects all services offered except emergency care (Jerusalem is excluded from the strike).

A car drove through pro-democracy protesters in Israel, injuring 3 people. Remember India’s farmer protest and the son of Modi’s minister driving his Jeep over protesting farmers! Modi and Netanyahu’s supporters have a lot in common. pic.twitter.com/BEC5w9JRny — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 24, 2023

The reform is one of the main points of the program of the ultranationalist government of Benjamin Netanyahu, and plans to severely limit the ability of the Supreme Court to act as a counterweight to the government’s power. The reform includes various points, of which the one approved on Monday was only the first. The initial project presented by the government was heavily revised following the exceptional protests of recent months, but the first law was approved without a compromise being found between the government coalition and the opposition. Netanyahu said in a short televised speech on Monday evening that the next measures would not be voted on before November, but this did not satisfy opponents, who continued to protest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

