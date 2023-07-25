Home » In Israel there were new protests overnight against the approval of the first part of the justice reform wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu
World

In Israel there were new protests overnight against the approval of the first part of the justice reform wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu

by admin
In Israel there were new protests overnight against the approval of the first part of the justice reform wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu

After the approval of the first part of the disputed justice reform desired by the right-wing Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, which took place on Monday, there were new protests and clashes between demonstrators and police in Israel overnight. The disputes also involved some specific categories of workers: the main doctors’ union called a 24-hour strike for Tuesday, which affects all services offered except emergency care (Jerusalem is excluded from the strike).

The reform is one of the main points of the program of the ultranationalist government of Benjamin Netanyahu, and plans to severely limit the ability of the Supreme Court to act as a counterweight to the government’s power. The reform includes various points, of which the one approved on Monday was only the first. The initial project presented by the government was heavily revised following the exceptional protests of recent months, but the first law was approved without a compromise being found between the government coalition and the opposition. Netanyahu said in a short televised speech on Monday evening that the next measures would not be voted on before November, but this did not satisfy opponents, who continued to protest.

See also  Morning Post: Australia’s Ministry of Defence eliminates 47 European Meisterstuck helicopters and buys American Black Hawk and Sea Hawk-ABC News

You may also like

The price of the most expensive apartment in...

“Disappeared” for weeks and now removed from office:...

Ukrainian Forces Make Gains on Southern Battlefront, Encircle...

Photos of the fire that hit the Nuova...

Corey Taylor, nuevo single de anticipo, “Post Traumatic...

Tribute to women – Les plumes du Congo

Kolubara appeals again to the court in Lausanne...

The consumer association claims that the passenger has...

Pope Francis Calls for Intergenerational Covenant as World...

Palermo engulfed in flames, Municipality submerged by criticism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy