The plan for the “virtual gas pipeline” from Spain, which has six terminals for importing liquefied gas, takes off. It is possible that at least part of the LNG is of Russian origin, given that Madrid has accelerated purchases from Moscow
by Sissi Bellomo
Promise kept. Spain really created a “virtual gas pipeline” with Italy, which helped us overcome the emergency of replacing Gazprom’s supplies. Our imports of liquefied gas from Madrid (which does not produce it, but in turn buys it abroad) literally exploded in 2022. And all thanks to the Barcelona terminal, the largest in Europe, which sent volumes of LNG 17 times higher than the previous year: 194,574 tons, against just …
