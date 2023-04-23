Home » In Kenya, the bodies of 21 people who may have starved to follow a religious cult were found
World

In Kenya, the bodies of 21 people who may have starved to follow a religious cult were found

by admin
In Kenya, the bodies of 21 people who may have starved to follow a religious cult were found

Kenyan police have found 21 bodies near the coastal town Malindi as they investigate a preacher who is believed to have urged his followers to starve “to meet Jesus”. The preacher’s name is Paul Mackenzie Nthenge and he is part of a Christian-inspired religious group called Good News International Church. It is not the first case of this type in Kenya there is a known problem of religious cults unregulated and often dangerous.

The 21 bodies were found in the Shakahola forest, some of which were children and police expect to find more. At the same point last April 14 the police had rescued 15 followers of the Nthenge group, 4 were already dead and 11 had been taken to hospital, three of whom were in serious condition. Nthenge was arrested the next day and the trial against him will begin shortly, who says he is innocent and suspended his activities in 2019.

So far, 58 graves have been identified. Tests will be carried out on the 21 exhumed bodies to determine the causes of death and understand if it is actually linked to the religious cult of Nthenge.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Moscow orders troops to withdraw from Kherson. Skeptical Ukraine

You may also like

Bombed civilian homes in Omdurman, Sudan – Corriere...

Two houses collapse and tumble down a hill...

5 people died in a serious car accident...

American blitz in Sudan, embassy staff evacuated. “Attack...

Empoli-Inter, the official formations: Vicario and Fazzini out,...

French newspaper digest – NATO chief ‘confident’ in...

American blitz in Sudan, embassy staff evacuated. “Attack...

Industrial rock band Deathstars announce Spanish dates

Grazia Lukaku, Repubblica: “Yesterday buu racists in Lazio-Turin....

Blue check for deceased VIP accounts, confused Twitter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy