In Kenya, the bodies of 21 people who may have starved to follow a religious cult were found

Kenyan police have found 21 bodies near the coastal town Malindi as they investigate a preacher who is believed to have urged his followers to starve “to meet Jesus”. The preacher’s name is Paul Mackenzie Nthenge and he is part of a Christian-inspired religious group called Good News International Church. It is not the first case of this type in Kenya there is a known problem of religious cults unregulated and often dangerous.

The 21 bodies were found in the Shakahola forest, some of which were children and police expect to find more. At the same point last April 14 the police had rescued 15 followers of the Nthenge group, 4 were already dead and 11 had been taken to hospital, three of whom were in serious condition. Nthenge was arrested the next day and the trial against him will begin shortly, who says he is innocent and suspended his activities in 2019.

So far, 58 graves have been identified. Tests will be carried out on the 21 exhumed bodies to determine the causes of death and understand if it is actually linked to the religious cult of Nthenge.