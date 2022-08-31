Third day of counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces to free the south of the country from Russian soldiers, the government of Kiev has chosen to remain silent and does not provide updates on the operation. He also asked not to circulate information on social media so as not to benefit the Russians. The area has been closed to journalists until September 6, said a statement released this morning by the Southern command of the Ukrainian forces – which is leading the counter-offensive.

At this point, however, there are some certainties. The battle has reached a level of intensity that in that area, where Russians and Ukrainians have faced each other since the beginning of the invasion, one hundred and eighty-nine days ago, had never been seen. On the first day, Ukrainian soldiers broke through the front line in a stretch that was defended by a separatist militia – the 109th Donetsk regiment – reinforced by Russian paratroopers. The separatists are often the weak link in the Russian side because they are less equipped and less trained and are often made up of men forcibly enlisted and forced to fight.

Russian setbacks

Both, Donetsk militiamen and paratroopers, retreated about six kilometers and gave up control of at least one village – which is called Sukhoy Stavok and until June was under Ukrainian control. It is something that often happens along the Kherson front line, the assaults on both sides end up being a zero-sum game: one month a village falls under the Russians, the next month it returns under the Ukrainians . This time, however, it is not the usual swing. The Ukrainians are trying to widen the gap they have created, the Russians respond with artillery fire that according to local witnesses heard by the Republic is furious and continuous. After all, the superiority of fire is one of the advantages that the Russians have consistently exploited in these six months of conflict – but it is an increasingly narrow advantage, because the Ukrainians have blown up dozens of deposits since mid-June. of Russian ammunition.

The trap

Another certain point is that the Russians have sent a force of twenty-five thousand men to Kherson with the task of defending the city, but now they risk being trapped. It is only a hypothesis still far from materializing, but if it happened it would be a mini Dunkirk for Russian soldiers – named after the 1940 defeat that saw four hundred thousand English soldiers encircled abandoning their equipment and crossing the canal by any means, even boats. of the Channel to save himself. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have hit the territory of the Kherson region at crucial points and destroyed the two bridges connecting the north bank of the Dnipro river to the south with American Himars long-range missiles. The Russian engineers have remedied with pontoon bridges and barges, but it is easy to understand that for the Russians it is one thing to cross the Dnipro River on a highway viaduct and another and to crowd on a bank waiting for their turn on barges that can carry only a few men at a time – moreover in a place that Himars missiles and Ukrainian drones know very well by now. There are a lot of twenty-five thousand Russian soldiers in the pocket north of the river, but they know that if things go badly, they have no chance of an orderly fallback.

As we said it is still a distant scenario, but it is risky for Moscow. Like the Ukrainians, the Russians also fight with little strength and cannot afford to lose too many men and too much equipment in one fell swoop. For this reason, the reaction of the Russian military is likely to be very strong these days.

The limit of the Dnipro

In this limited battle by the Dnipro River and crossings, an important role is played by the Ukrainian partisans, who in many cases are small groups of special forces deliberately left behind enemy lines during the first days of the invasion. Not only do they carry out sabotage actions, but they monitor the movements of the Russians from the ground in real time and can complete the picture already provided by the surveillance from above by satellites and drones. There have been cases of Russian convoys being hit while crossing the bridges and this suggests that the information came from infiltrators on the spot.

Ironically, these are the same bridges that at the beginning of the invasion allowed the Russians to swiftly invade southern Ukraine and take Kherson almost without firing a shot. In theory, the Ukrainians should have blown them up, but local elements of the secret services in those hours had betrayed, they had gone over to the side of the Russians and had not carried out the emergency plan that was already ready for some time and provided for the destruction of the bridges over the Dnipro in case of invasion.