In Kiev the sirens sound again: the explosions scare away a school group – Video

After the attack in the night, new strong explosions were heard in the city of Kiev. A barrage of Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital, where the anti-aircraft sirens also sounded again. The images show a group of children running for safety after a massive explosion and were also shared by the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

The article The sirens are ringing again in Kiev: the explosions scare off a school group

