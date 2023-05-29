In Kiev the sirens sound again: the explosions scare away a school group – Video

7
After the attack in the night, new strong explosions were heard in the city of Kiev. A barrage of Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital, where the anti-aircraft sirens also sounded again. The images show a group of children running for safety after a massive explosion and were also shared by the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.
