The Kosovo Serbs have continued to put up barricades and organize checkpoints, even in the last two days, in Mitrovica and in other centers in the north, as they had already done by blocking connections to the border in recent weeks. As if to prepare for a new battle, perhaps a war. Totally ignoring the repeated calls to avoid escalation by KFOR, the military force of NATO, and by Eulex, the EU civilian mission present in Kosovo.

At night, they continued to place heavy trucks and barriers of all kinds to control the roads of the former Serbian province, governed by the Albanian majority, which has declared itself independent but which Belgrade considers part of its territory, to be defended.

Closer and closer to confrontation

Between Belgrade and Pristina the tension is very high, a spark could ignite new violence. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, after threatening several times to send the army to protect the Serb minority in Kosovo, ordered a state of maximum alert for the armed forces on Monday night, moving troops near the border. “We must protect our people in Kosovo and preserve Serbia,” Vucic said, saying that Pristina is preparing to “attack” the Serb minority to oust them from Kosovo.

Unresolved issues after the 1999 war, the last in the Balkans, unleashed by Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, have continued to fuel a permanent conflict, even after Pristina’s unilaterally decided independence in 2008. A move supported by the United States and by the majority of UN members, but not by all EU countries, not by Russia and China. And the clashes have been repeated over the years: in recent months under the pretext of the vehicle registration plates of the Serbs in Kosovo, today with the protests demanding the release of some Serbian policemen arrested by the Kosovar authorities.

A conflict never resolved

At the bottom there is always the ethnic and religious clash that devastated the Balkans and made Yugoslavia implode: the Serbian minority, about 50 thousand people, supported by Belgrade, does not accept the presence of the Kosovar police forces and does not recognize the institutions of Pristina ; the Kosovar-Albanian government wants to free itself definitively from Serbia.