In Kosovo, the special police make the situation worse

On Wednesday, tension between Serbia and Kosovo returned to a rather high level for the umpteenth time in recent weeks after Serbia he arrested three policemen from Kosovo, accusing them of having entered Serbian territory illegally. Kosovo denies that the policemen were on Serbian territory and has accused Serbian forces of kidnapping the policemen in Kosovo territory (which Serbia does not officially recognize).

The arrest of the three policemen has brought about the fact that according to some, one of the main elements of tension in the border areas is precisely the Kosovar armed forces: in particular, a body that the government defines as a “special police” and has deployed mainly in small towns with a Serb majority in the north of Kosovo where the tensions of recent weeks have concentrated, including the demonstration by the Kosovars of Serb ethnicity in which the Italian soldiers of the NATO contingent in Kosovo were injured. According to the Serbian government the three arrested policemen were members of the so-called “special police” of Kosovo.

The special police is a body of the Kosovar police with rather peculiar characteristics: its members are dressed in military equipment, i.e. much more similar to soldiers than policemen, they are exclusively ethnic Albanians, who are the majority in Kosovo, and some have the I suspect that Kosovo mainly uses them to intimidate and discourage public actions by ethnic Serb Kosovars.

The special police have been active since 2021 in Leposavić, one of the countries with a Serb majority in which, thanks to the boycott of local elections by the Kosovars of Serb ethnicity, an ethnic Albanian mayor was elected with a few dozen votes, whom the central government has established regularly. On May 26, members of the Kosovar special police escorted the new mayor, Lulzim Hetemi, an ethnic Albanian, into the city hall, forcibly opening the doors of the building: since then Hetemi has never left the building, and with him an escort of special police troops.

Ethnic Serb residents of Leposavić believe that the special police systematically discriminate against them, with checkpoints and acts of violence: in January and April, the special police opened fire on ethnic Serb Kosovars at a checkpoint, wounding some people. “It’s starting to look like a permanent presence. People see it as an occupation.” told to Politico Aleksandar Arsenijević, leader of a local party in Leposavić, Piattaforma Civica.

The central government of Kosovo obviously has a very different opinion of the work of the special police, and considers it a security body that works in difficult contexts, in which the provocations and violence of the Kosovars of Serb ethnicity are very frequent. The central government of Kosovo for example believes Civic Platform a party that also carries out criminal activities and that “has terrorized our citizens for years”, according to the Kosovar Interior Minister, Xhelal Svecla.

In some cases, however, the conduct of the special police has also been condemned by Western countries, many of which are allies of Kosovo (which has had much more pro-European and pro-Western governments since its inception). After the special police raided the town halls of Serb-majority towns to install ethnic Albanian mayors, the US State Department had issued a harsh communiqué to condemn these operations, “carried out against the indications of the United States and Kosovo’s European allies”.

So far the Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti he defended the work of the special police, explaining that its presence is necessary to contain the “Serbian criminal gangs” operating in those areas, and he rejected the calls of the Western allies to withdraw the special police from the Serb-majority countries in the north of Kosovo. The five-point plan proposed at the end of 2022 by Kurti to reduce tensions in those areas, he does not foresee any withdrawal of the special police, but rather in the first point he proposes to “bring to justice all those who have used violence against the Kosovar police”.