Home » In Las Vegas there is the most expensive and luxurious hotel room in the world- Corriere TV
World

In Las Vegas there is the most expensive and luxurious hotel room in the world- Corriere TV

by admin
In Las Vegas there is the most expensive and luxurious hotel room in the world- Corriere TV

The world‘s most expensive hotel suite, priced at $150,000 for a two-night minimum stay, takes luxury to the next level. The ‘Empathy Suite’, designed by British avant-garde artist Damien Hirst, is located on the top two floors of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The room features 12 beds, over 25 televisions, 24-hour butler service, and a private pool that overlooks the Las Vegas strip from the balcony. There is no shortage of games room, private cinema, gym and massage rooms. The suite is adorned with works of art valued at around $40 million. For most tourists, staying here is a near-pipe dream. but there is a singular aspect.

Guests who prove they can afford such an expensive accommodation can stay in the Palms’ ‘Empathy Suite’ for free. The package also includes a $10,000 dinner for 10 at the Palms’ Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse. Although the vision of the suite highlights extreme luxury, several users on social networks have expressed disappointment with the cost and the style of furniture.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 10:16 am

© breaking latest news

See also  NHL | Vegas - Dallas 2:4, Dallas dramatized the final of the Western Conference of the NHL by winning in Vegas

You may also like

At least six people have been killed by...

Why Did the Korean War Start and How...

Rai fee in the mobile phone bill: the...

Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Across Japan, Leading to Surge...

Singapore has carried out the death sentence of...

Coup d’état in Niger, the military: “We have...

New York Times: “Maximum thrust of the Kiev...

Free increases countries and Giga in data roaming...

Arrest Made in Juarez City: Suspect Posed as...

Poggibonsi, the WINDTRE offer on the FTTH network

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy