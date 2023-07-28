In Las Vegas there is the most expensive and luxurious hotel room in the world- Corriere TV

The world‘s most expensive hotel suite, priced at $150,000 for a two-night minimum stay, takes luxury to the next level. The ‘Empathy Suite’, designed by British avant-garde artist Damien Hirst, is located on the top two floors of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The room features 12 beds, over 25 televisions, 24-hour butler service, and a private pool that overlooks the Las Vegas strip from the balcony. There is no shortage of games room, private cinema, gym and massage rooms. The suite is adorned with works of art valued at around $40 million. For most tourists, staying here is a near-pipe dream. but there is a singular aspect.

Guests who prove they can afford such an expensive accommodation can stay in the Palms’ ‘Empathy Suite’ for free. The package also includes a $10,000 dinner for 10 at the Palms’ Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse. Although the vision of the suite highlights extreme luxury, several users on social networks have expressed disappointment with the cost and the style of furniture.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 10:16 am

