In Latin America there is talk of an OPEC for lithium

For mining industry experts Chile, Argentina and Bolivia are the “lithium triangle”. The three South American countries are estimated to hold almost half of the known reserves of this metal, currently very important for the world economy. Less abundant but still significant are the deposits in Mexico, Peru and Brazil. Given the huge resources, these Latin American countries want to be able to determine sales prices on the world market for their own benefit and avoid the exploitation of foreign companies by following the OPEC+ model, i.e. the organization of petroleum exporting countries, mentioned both by the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and by that of Bolivia Luis Arce.

Lithium is an essential mineral for the energy transition and in particular for the production of rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones. It is nicknamed “white gold” not so much for its rarity (it is the 21st most abundant element on Earth), but because there is still no certainty that the supply of refined and processed lithium will satisfy future global demand, which according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) could increase up to 42 times by 2040. This estimate convinced the European Commission to include it in the list of minerals considered critical and to present the Critical Raw Materials Acta series of measures to ensure a secure and diversified supply of raw materials useful for the European energy transition.

Arce said on March 23 that it would be a good idea to create a joint lithium policy with other Latin American countries. Since the 1990s Bolivia, which holds 21 percent of global lithium resources, has always kept the management of reserves under the control of the public company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos, choosing not to work with foreign mining companies. However, the strategy of nationalizing industry, i.e. transferring its ownership and control to the state, compromised the development of domestic production.

From 2018 to 2022 Bolivia has produced only 1,400 tons of lithium, while Australia, which owns less than half, has become the largest producer in the world with a production capacity of 333,000 tons per year. Bolivian lithium is today among the most difficult to extract due to both cost and process inefficiency. This has made Bolivian production less profitable than that of Chile, currently the world‘s second largest producer, and Argentina.

Almost a month after Arce’s statement, Gabriel Boric, the most leftist president Chile has ever had, announced to the press a plan to nationalize Chilean lithium production with the aim of strengthening the sector using more sustainable extraction methods for the environment.

Unlike the rigid Bolivian approach, the Chilean government is planning to merge the production of the two large mining companies active in the Atacama desert, the US Albemarle and SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile), into a single state-controlled company , without losing the investment and expertise of foreign companies. However economists such as Bernardo Fontaine, of the Catholic University of Chile, they believe that Boric’s choice could alienate private investors, unenthusiastic about letting the public sector manage most of their business.

Mexico had already nationalized its lithium reserves in 2022, still to be exploited, and in February President Lopez Obrador entrusted its management to the Ministry of Energy. According to the Mexican division of the International Chamber of Commerce, a trade organization representing companies from around the world, the nationalization law would violate commercial obligations with a dozen foreign companies that own licenses to explore potential lithium deposits. It is possible that the Mexican government will have to compensate those companies that hold the mining concessions.

Between the 1950s and 1980s, oil-producing countries such as Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, opposed to the price reductions decided by the multinationals in the sector, decided to gradually increase state involvement in their industries and created the organization of exporting countries of oil to carry out group strategies. OPEC countries now produce 40 percent of global oil and regulate prices by reducing or increasing production.

Theoretically, Latin America could follow a similar path, particularly if companies moved the most profitable parts of the supply chain – such as the processing and production of battery components that currently take place mainly in China – to countries such as Bolivia, which for now they mainly export raw lithium. For Latin American leaders, speaking of an OPEC for lithium means hoping that the economy linked to this mineral will develop like that of oil and that the higher profits deriving from its extraction and refining will contribute to state revenues, avoiding enriching only the companies foreign mining as happened in the past.

However there are also various reasons why things could be different. First of all, lithium is not a raw material like oil which is a generally homogeneous product, meaning that there are no significant differences in terms of quality between the various producers. Refined lithium is priced according to the degree of purity it is found at, and although global annual demand is projected to reach 4 million tonnes by 2030, it is still marketed as a specialty chemical. This makes it more difficult to price according to need, as OPEC+ does with oil.

Secondly, it is not certain that in the future the countries of the “lithium triangle” will still account for a third of global production. The share is expected to decrease in the coming decades. This is partly due to the fact that the high lithium prices make investments profitable and consequently the exploration of deposits and the development of production will become more economically accessible: even in Italy, for example, potential deposits are being studied.

Then there are the technical difficulties related to geological factors to consider. South American lithium resources are found in underground lakes that are in a brine condition, i.e. close to saturation, when the salts dissolved in the water are close to crystallization. To obtain the lithium, the water is pumped to the surface and evaporated in large tanks. The resulting salt solution is processed further until the lithium is ready to be refined. This process is slow and involves the consumption of large quantities of water. In Chile alone, over 455 billion liters of water have already evaporated, but in perspective there is even talk of 1,500 billion liters only for the Atacama desert, which is already one of the driest places in the world.

Frightened by industry nationalization policies and technical hurdles, international mining companies could explore new deposits elsewhere, jeopardizing Latin American plans to form a lithium OPEC.

