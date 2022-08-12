Original title: In less than a month, 5 million people in Japan were infected with the new crown, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 15.14 million

According to the Japan Jiji News Agency, there were more than 240,000 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Japan on the 11th, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases has exceeded 15.14 million. It is worth noting that under the “seventh wave” of the epidemic, Japan added 5 million new cases of new crown in less than a month.

According to Japanese media, the number of new coronavirus cases in Japan has been increasing since late June, and more than 200,000 people have been diagnosed every day since late July. After the cumulative cases surpassed 10 million on July 14, the cumulative cases on August 11 exceeded 15.14 million, meaning more than 5 million new cases in less than a month. At present, the cumulative number of deaths nationwide is 34,596.

Source: People’s Daily Overseas Edition – Overseas NetworkReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: