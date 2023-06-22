In London, the summit on Ukrainian reconstruction: UK and USA are aiming for funds from large companies

The reconstruction of Ukraine pass by Ukraine recovery conference. The new summit organized by the British and Kiev governments will be held in London on 21 and 22 June, a joint effort to broaden the scope of the first meeting in Lugano, which last July set the international agenda, paving the way for the delicate – and costly – process of rebuilding even before the war is over. The mission is intercept funds from private individualsbecause you need so many: 14 billion dollars right away, but the total amount hovers around between four hundred and one thousand billion, a bill that increases with each day of war. “We want to encourage the private sector to invest in Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery,” the British foreign secretary said, James Cleverlymeeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blink. “This means that we must demonstrate that private investment will be effective and safe, and reassure that the country will not be invaded again once its territories are liberated,” she added. “We must work to give Ukraine the best environment to attract the private sector, therefore prepare the country to have democracy, a strong economy and full integration with the European institutions”, retorted the secretary Blinken, who on the arms front underlined how the “support of the various countries is different but coordinated ” and announced a robust new military aid package for Ukraine.

The organizers of the London event underline that the conference will be an expression of the international community’s support for the social stabilization and the economic future of Ukraine in the long term. Over a thousand participants from 61 countries are expected: there will be 41 government officials and leaders of humanitarian organizations, representatives of civil society, but above all heads of large companies. The British Prime Minister opened the conference Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskywhich will appear online before a speech from his prime minister Denis Smihal. We will start by analyzing the emergency response in the short term: then a great focus on the mobilization of the private sector and on the role of international financial institutions in support investments, eliminate risks for private lenders and promote security and economic recovery of Ukraine after nearly 18 months of conflict. In the round, then, the event will take stock of the recovery of human capitalon the country’s social recovery and how to restore a clean, efficient and decentralized energy system with the presentation of the “Energy to 2050” strategy adopted by the Ukrainian government.

The measures for the are also under discussion digital transformation of the country, with the aim of promoting the opportunities that Ukraine can represent for international partners: the British government is launching the project TechBridgea physical space for innovators, entrepreneurs and technological and financial industries of the two countries to promote and encourage collaborations in the digital sector, which in Ukraine is valid 300,000 jobs and can sharpen cyber defense against Russia. In recent years Britain, the second largest arms supplier to Kiev after the US, has seen Ukraine establish itself as well 150 of its major companies, from Next and Marks & Spencer to the energy giants BP and Shell and the pharmaceutical giants GSK and AstraZeneca. The trade balance between the two countries is substantial: in 2021 the United Kingdom imported approximately 830 million pounds (0.2% of the value of all imports and 11% of food, animals, grains and vegetable oils) while exports to Kiev had a value of £670 million, mainly in machinery and chemicals. In March, the Sunak government leapt forward by striking a historic digital trade deal with Ukraine that aims to boost trade cooperation between the two countries, extending the removal of tariffs until 2024.

