In London the unprecedented triumvirate Cucinelli-Marchetti-Re Carlo for sustainable fashion

Every year the shops of clothing from all over the world they throw away tons of unsold items. Something like 20 billion pieces are destroyed with an enormous and unsustainable waste of resources: 79,000 billion liters of water and over 90 million tons of waste to be disposed of. In a remote corner of the world, in Mongoliail King of England Charles IIItogether with another King, that of cashmere, Brunello Cucinellie Frederick Marchettifounder of Yooxhave planted a million trees to combat the desertification created by raising sheep for the precious yarn.

fashion to a bivio

Between these two extremes, lives today thefashion industry, one of the dirtiest in the world: is responsible for 20% of total CO2 emissions. A truly sustainable planet and Zero Emissions can only go through a radical transformation of the fashion world. In front of the sold out hall of theItalian Embassy in London, Italy of fashion brings advice on how to make the entire industry more sustainable. Per Marchetti, now a member of the board of directors of Giorgio Armanithe only outsider to the family, it is only with innovation and technology that fashion can become sustainable and recalled that already in 2008, when he launched his Yoox (from which he came out in 2021), he was based on an idea of sustainability, before the word even existed: the website to buy designer clothes at a discounted price was a way to reduce that waste of clothing because brands found a secondary market for unsold clothes.

We need a more humane capitalism

The Umbrian entrepreneur, in the “free-range” style that made him famous throughout the world, took the opportunity to re-propose his economic and social theory of “Humanistic capitalism». That without disturbing the 15th century, it would simply be enough for there to be a slightly more humane system: «Sustainability must be based on the principle of fair profit and from a more dignified economic model that respects nature». In Cucinelli’s words, the medieval but very current lesson of Saint Francis. Those who work must be paid more: «With 5% profits, a lot can be done for the workers» exhorts Cucinelli. Because sustainability is not only that of the environment but also that of people. And it was precisely with humanity that he “conquered” King Charles.

A spaghetti for King Charles

Last year, on the occasion of the G20 a Romaguest of the then Prince Charles a Villa Wolkonskithe residence of the English ambassador in Rome, over a tea-based lunch (for decades the sovereign has not eaten in the middle of the day), the Umbrian entrepreneur whispered in the ear of the future King that there would be A dish of spaghetti with tomato sauce was better: Carlo appreciated it and from there the acquaintance that led to the «Sustainable Markets Initiative» promoted by the English monarch.

Passport and «Spillover Effect»

In addition to the principles, however, concrete actions are also needed. Marchetti recalled the recent project of “Digital Passport”, a QR code to be inserted into clothes which gives the customer all the information on the sustainability of the product to decide whether to buy it or not. These are small and first steps in a global industry with a turnover of 3 trillion dollars a year, and which “it is not easy to change overnight,” notes Cucinelli. Moreover, the bulk of the pollution and consumption of resources in the fashion industry is not in the luxury of Cucinelli or Armani, but in the immense sea of ​​the so-called “Fast Fashion”, the large commercial chains (such as Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and many others). But commented Marchetti, the key is the “spillover effect”: if the fashion elite adopts virtuous behaviors, then all the others will follow in cascade.