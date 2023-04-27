In Madrid, an exhibition tells the story of political prisoners in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

It just ended Madrid (April 22), in the halls of the Carlos de Amberes Foundation (Salamanca district), the exposure “Latin America Without Political Prisoners” (Latin America without political prisoners). It is a joint effort by three civil society organizations from Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela who launched an international awareness campaign in December 2022, centered on the idea that behind every political prisoner there is a story and a family.

Cuba Decide (from the island of Castro’s revolution), Be human (Nicaragua) and Justice, Encounter and Forgiveness (Venezuela) are the organizations representing the countries with the largest number of political prisoners of the region and which rely on the testimonies of the family members of those who are arbitrarily detained (often tortured), as well as the voice of those who survived this hell. An exhibition that made use, in addition to panels and photographs that tell in detail stories of symbolic cases of political imprisonment, also of the virtual realityto transport the public inside the prisons used for these inhumane detentions in Nicaragua e Venezuela.

Among the symbolic cases recounted in the exhibition, that of Javier Tarazonadirector of the NGO FundaREDES, detained in Venezuela on 2 July 2021: a story closely followed also by Amnesty who has been asking for his release for months. Three testimonials in person instead: that of Alejandro González Raga, former Cuban political prisonerOf Guillermo Sobalvarro Porto, former Nicaraguan political prisoner e you Raul Emilio Baduel, former Venezuelan political prisonershook the audience on April 18 (the day of the inauguration), a moment that brought together many exiles and dissidents of the three protagonist countries, negatively, of this event.

There have been representatives of the Venezuelan opposition (some of them former political prisoners) who now reside in exile in Madrid, among them Leopoldo LopezLilian Tintori and Antonio Ledesma, as well as exponents of the Popular Party (Enrique Ossorio and Begoña Villacís), who took advantage of the “anti-left” climate to political campaign in view of the forthcoming elections, enunciating the horrors of communism and the failures of the left.

And if it is undeniable that the three countries in question declare themselves to be leftist and that in their prisons there are more than 1400 political prisoners (36 Nicaragua, 320 Venezuela and 1066 Cuba), it is equally undeniable that the practice of arbitrary detentions and the persecution of dissidents does not have a specific political color and is not in Latin America a prerogative of Daniel Ortega, Nicolas Maduro and the recently “re-elected” Miguel Díaz-Canel. There would be no need to talk about the prison of Guantanamo (US prison in Cuban territory) but it would be enough to talk about what happens in Salvadorin Guatemala, HondurasMexico or in Colombiawhere political opponents suffer the same fate or are even physically eliminated.

However, beyond the analyzes of the undersigned and how the space of the exhibition has been partly politically ideologized, the great effort made by the organizations that promote the “Latinoamerica Sin Presos Politicos” campaign remains, by their representatives and by the families of the victims, to denounce a massive and systematic violation of human rights which cannot and must not leave us indifferent. The campaign is also very active in Latin America, where one of the initiatives that has had the most impact concerns the murals created on the occasion of last March 8, to denounce how arbitrary detentions and political imprisonment also affect women.

Emirlandris BenitezMaria Lourdes Come onAngela foundling carrillo for Venezuela, Maria Oviedo DelgadoSamantha Shred and Tamara Davila for Nicaragua, Aymara Grandson MunozSaylí Navarro e The mails Walnut for Cuba. An effort commendable because, as the postulate of this alliance born within civil society recalls, in 21st century Latin America it is urgent that imprisonment is not used in any country of the region as a form of check and punishment of freedom of expression, organization and demonstration.

For this, civil society actors and Latin American governments must publicly dialogue and take actions to eradicate torture and detention for political reasons, regardless of ideological or partisan distinctions.