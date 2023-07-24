In Madrid, the Popular Party, Socialists and Vox begin talks to form a government. Sanchez: “Spain is a parliamentary democracy and will find the formula for governance”

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Spain, the electoral outcome is uncertain and, at least in part, paradoxical, because the Populars win, but the Socialists also grow. And, given the decline in Vox’s sovereign supporters, it seems even easier, in the complexity of the entire political scenario, for a center-left coalition with various abstentions to give birth to it than a center-right government hypothesis, while a return to voting in December remains in the background, as possible, if not probable, if a government cannot be formed in the next two months.

In fact, Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Populars win without breaking through, Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists hold by surprise, Vox’s Sovereignists slip below expectations and lose seats, so much so that the great loser of the electoral outcome seems to be for many observers Santiago Abascal (video) . This is the result of the vote of 23 July in Spain, a result that displaces those who predicted a rise of theconservative axis between the Ppe and the ultra-right of Vox.

The Partido Popular counts on 136 seats, against the 122 of the socialists, while Vox stops at 33 (-19 since the last vote) and Sumar’s left at 31.

Dialogues have begun between all the parties of the two possible coalitions, with the smaller and regional parties very courted by the two main political forces, and the president of the government, Pedro Sanchez, said during a meeting with the leaders of his party: “Spain is a parliamentary democracy with its own times and procedures. This democracy will find the formula for governance”. Meanwhile, obviously Feijóo is also on the move. “Avoiding deadlock” and guaranteeing “a stable government”: this is the goal insisted on by the candidate for prime minister of the Spanish People’s Party, who however explained, speaking to the leaders of his party, that he had already “established contacts” with other political formations to evaluate possible post-electoral scenarios, starting with the Socialist Party of interim premier Pedro Sánchez. “Spain needs a government”, argued Feijóo, who then added that he had also spoken with the ultra-conservatives of Vox and with formations of a territorial nature. “We agreed to continue the conversation throughout the week,” he said. From two of these parties, Unión del Pueblo Navarro and Coalición Canarias, the popular would have already received a rough yes to any support. However, at the moment, even with their support, the PP does not have sufficient numbers to reach the government.

Click here to see all the results

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

