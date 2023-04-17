In Mali, electricity is the luxury of the century ~ MOH Aventure

The period of strong Sahelian summer heat in Mali rhymes with eternal power cuts. What angers the population and causing material and economic damagewhile Mali’s energy is becoming increasingly scarce. No power, no water… It is painful to live in this period of strong heat wave in this vast country located in the heart of the Sahel.

My phone has no power. Same for my old laptop with no battery. It’s been nearly ten hours since the energy of evil — oops, from Mali — deprived my neighborhood of electricity. However, we are up to date in the payment of all our invoices. I leave my room, impossible for me to take my Ramadan nap. My head in my hands, I look at Mom’s freezer, which has been affected by this commando load shedding.

« Courant naanaa ! »

The neighbor comes out soliloquizing, with a tight expression. He’s drenched in sweat, wearing a t-shirt with the big print of a political party whose record at the head of the country is still controversial. He finds me at the front door of our yard, struggling for fresh air in the nearly 40 degree Celsius heat. He greets me and tells me about the damage to his new TV.

“You know Moh, my television hasn’t worked since the load shedding the other night“, he laments. “I’m really sorry neighbor, it’s all terrible”I answer.

Suddenly, I hear my three-and-a-half-year-old niece, Aïcha, cry out in popular euphoria, ” courant naanaa… !! ” (either ” electricity came »). As if the Eagles, the national football team of Mali, had just won the African Cup of Nations (CAN). Every time I hear him humming this old music, my heart breaks. A word sung by my uncles, aunts, big brothers… and today taken up in chorus by my niece Aïcha and her gang. As the world moves at high speed, it’s just heartbreaking.

My neighborhood in the dark at night. © Moh

Public anger

No one is safe from these incessant cuts in Mali. But it is the less fortunate who pay the colossal costs. Otherwise the richest make groups vociferate state-of-the-art generators private at home.

In summer 2021, a Collective of victims of load shedding had emerged. This group had animated series of sit-ins in front of the headquarters of the Energy of Mali (EDM), with the aim of contesting these power cuts which upset the economical activities. Furthermore, the collective emphasized the importance of electricity in everyday life, especially in the 21st century.

“For decades, nothing has changed”

On social networks, everyone is doing their own thing. The multifaceted hashtags challenge the Energy of Mali. The images on social networks follow one another, showing the neighborhoods of Bamakosinking in the dark.

As soon as I come across the incessant notice of disruptions of the EDM on Facebook (because of work in progress, or repairs), the words of my friend Sidi, come to mind: ” They always have excuses to make us sleep every time. For decades, it’s always the same thing, nothing changes. Seeing that our current can’t resist heat or rain, even during the cold, it wanders… “, he lectures that with his hoarse voice.

Promotion of renewable energy

In April 2021, the current Minister of Energy and Mines Lamine Seydou Traoré reassured consumers that they had ” found solutions to load shedding “who will take” time “. He highlighted heavy investments in renewable energy, to overcome the challenges facing EDM. At the same time, the images of generators arrived with great fanfare were circulating on social networks at the end of 2021. All these announcements were a ray of hope for Malians, counting on a scheduled end to these constant load shedding. Yet 2022 and 2023 were the years when the epidemic took its greatest toll.

The epidemic of untimely power cuts persists in Mali for decades. Since independence until today, they remain the thorn in the side of the civilian-military regimes succeeding the head of the country. However, the geographical position of the country responds better to renewable energies, a continent’s contemporary electrification pathway.

Who can save EDM?

Nicknamed in the streets of Bamako ” energy you mal “, the EDM is crumbling under a heavy debt of more than 500 million euros. The national electricity access rate was estimated at 38% in 2016, with more than 40 major power cuts per year, as reported by the monthly Pan-African newspaper Young Africa in March 2021. At the same time, the company is facing multiple outstanding payments: a quarter of the energy produced by EDM (22.5% in 2015) is simply not billed.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the Malian public electricity company has so far survived thanks to state subsidies. The latter is one of the greatest bad payers for its services, which prevents the company from making investments for the maintenance of its networks and to increase its capacity to production. Nevertheless, electricity needs are on the rise 12% per year for 7 years.

EDM is on an ocean of challenges, which makes electricity a luxury in Mali…

Which regime will manage to make Mali’s electricity dream a reality?