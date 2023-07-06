In Marseille, a 27-year-old killed by a police “flash ball” bullet: an investigation has been opened

And lad aged 27 died at Marseille in the night between Saturday and Sunday after being hit by a “flash ball” shot from police. The search opened an investigation why to cause the death it would have been right the weapon supplied with police: according to the investigators the impact of rubber bullet would have caused the arrest cardiac of the victim. The episode took place on the sidelines of the riots that broke out in the city after the 17-year-old was killed by the police Nahel during an inspection a Nanterre. “The elements of the investigation – specifies a source of the prosecution of Marseille – allow to consider as probable a death caused by one shock violent to the level of Chest caused by a projectile of the ‘flash-ball type’”. The source confirms news that had been released by the regional newspaper The Marseillaise and from the weekly Marianne. “The impact” of bullet “caused a arrest cardiac and then death in a short interval,” added the searchspecifying that he had opened “an investigation for injuries mortals caused by the use or threat of a weapon”. Marseillesecond city of the Francewas the scene of serious clashes between police and groups of young demonstrators, as well as looting, during the weekend. One deployment very impressive police action was decided in the night between Saturday and Sunday after very violent clashes had occurred in the previous one.

What are “flash ball” projectiles – Technically this is the name of the launcher and not of the type of bullet. The weapon, which should be used at least 15 meters from the target, fires rubber bullets which weigh 28 grams, have a diameter of 44 mm and are ejected at a speed of 419 kilometers per hour. It is a device which the French police have been equipped with since the 1990s and was designed to target people without kill them. But the shots must start from one distance of at least 15 meters: a limit that the police forces do not always respect.

