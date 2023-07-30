In Marseille, the crossroads of today’s Europe

WITH PIME AT WYD / 2 In its march to the meeting of the world‘s youth with the Pope in Lisbon, the PIME animation group stopped off in the large city in the south of France, a place of not always easy coexistence among many peoples. A day of service in four different realities that work for those in difficulty. Meetings with the Disciples of the Gospel of Charles de Foucault and with a local parish

Rediscovering oneself at service, with and like Mary. She ‘got up quickly’, to follow the plan that God had reserved for her. And we too, in our stage in Marseille, put ourselves at the service, rediscovering ourselves as ‘close’ to those in difficulty.

Those of our stay in the ‘least French’ city of France were two intense days. We were asked above all about the sense of welcome, in ideal continuity with what we experienced in Ventimiglia.

Our guides were Sr. Anna and Sr. Francesca, one of Charles de Foucault’s Disciples of the Gospel. On the morning of Friday 28, Sister Frances introduced us to a city that was certainly not simple: “Any person from Marseilles would tell you that ‘Marseille is not France’. The religious and ethnic mix found here is incredible: there are Arabs and Muslims, Coptic Christians, Armenian Christians – Orthodox and Catholics – also Hindus and Buddhists, and above all many people from Maghreb and West Africa. A real crossroads of peoples. Furthermore, the city is clearly divided into two zones: the southern part, which is richer, and the northern part, which is more disadvantaged. Our fraternity is located precisely in these neighborhoods, where we take care of many pastoral tasks that were once the responsibility of priests, such as funeral or catechumenal pastoral care. Many tell us that our presence here is very precious, even if only to chat”.

A complex territory in which hospitality, proximity and service can only go hand in hand. Throughout the day, in fact, we visited four different realities in groups that work for those in difficulty, where we ‘dirty our hands’: ‘The Bernardette House’, ‘The source‘, the fraternity of the Disciples of the Gospel and the Association ‘NAÏM the Fraternal Shelter‘. The charisma of the many operators and volunteers has made its way into the hearts of all of us, also and above all because experiencing many realities that can often be known only in a mediated way has helped us to understand how proximity is an integral part of a life of faith worthy.

The same proximity that Father Alexis Leproux, episcopal vicar of Marseilles and parish priest of the community of Our Lady of the World who hosted us. After a life entirely dedicated to the Gospel she lived in Paris, she has been working in the Mediterranean city for some years. On the morning of Saturday 29 we listened to her testimony: “Marseille is a city that often puts the universal dignity of the human person in crisis. A complex context, where one often feels ‘enemy’: it is precisely in such a place that one understands how much the sense of relationship with God is manifested in the gaze I direct towards one’s neighbour. As a parish priest I always look for ways to create new relationships, even if I don’t know the language: a few days ago I noticed a father with a son, of Albanian origins, never seen before. I immediately welcomed them, and discovered that they had lost their mother and wife: they immediately offered to help at Mass, and now the child is enthusiastic about knowing God. This is the Love of God that I want to live and give to others”.

His testimony, as precious as it was disruptive, led us to a moment of reflection on lived experiences which was followed by sharing in small groups. Then, in the afternoon, we dressed up as wanderers and visited the Cathedral of Marseille and the basilica of Notre Dame de la Garde, where we celebrated Mass.

On Sunday 30th our journey towards the Lisbon WYD resumes: towards Barcelona with a stop at Narbonne.