As the end of 2023 approaches, several provinces in Cuba have announced their plans to provide food for their residents during the holiday season. In Matanzas, the sale of three pounds of beef per household has been announced as a way to say goodbye to the year. However, discrepancies in the distribution have arisen, with reports of only two pounds being sold per family unit in some areas.

Residents in the town of Agramonte are awaiting a response from the Internal Trade authorities, as they hope to receive the promised amount of beef. The end of the year is expected to be particularly challenging due to high inflation levels and food shortages throughout the country. Prices for basic foods such as rice, beans, and pork have skyrocketed, making them nearly unattainable for many.

In the province of Pinar del Río, plans are in place to sell 50 tons of pork and more than six pieces of beef in one kilogram format during the year-end period. These efforts are aimed at providing the residents with access to much-needed food during this critical time. As the year comes to a close, the people of Cuba are hoping for a smoother transition into the new year with these provisions in place.

