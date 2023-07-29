In memory of Chinnici 40 years after the massacre “His pool is a model”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Ceremony today to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the attack in which the chief judge of the education office, Rocco Chinnici, lost his life. With him died the two men of his escort, marshal Mario Trapassi and the pinned Salvatore Bartolotta, and Stefano Li Sacchi, the porter of the building in which the judge lived. Some people were injured…

