In memory of Michele Achilli – world worker

Michele Achilli, historic socialist leader, died today. The magazine remembers him with the words of Luigi Razzano.

by Luigi Razzano

Today I called him to give a positive response to a request he made a few days ago. The phone rang, it was already gone.

Michele taught us to be socialists, to be Radical Reformists. With him I learned about politics and understood it (as far as I can understand obviously). The years spent in Rome were never banal because we certainly weren’t thinking about making a living, but about building politics, building choices. The fact of being a small faction, when it suited us we were at 5%, has cemented a group that still exchanges ideas and projects.

Being small and being radical made me see men who didn’t bend and didn’t sit down, serenely paying the price. Today we are close to Michele and his family, to thank him once again.

