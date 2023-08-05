Home » In Mexico at least 18 people were killed traveling on a bus that went off the road and fell into a ravine
On Thursday afternoon, a bus carrying about 40 passengers went off the road and fell into a ravine in Mexico: at least 18 of the people on board died in the accident, some of whom were minors, and another 20 remained injured and taken to hospital. The causes of the accident are not yet known, but according to how much reported by the news agency Reuters the driver may have driven too fast around a bend.

The bus had departed from Mexico City, the country’s capital, and was traveling to Tijuana in the Mexican state of Baja California, which borders the United States. The accident occurred on a highway near Barranca Blanca in the state of Nayarit, about 200 kilometers northwest of the city of Guadalajara. The passengers were mostly foreigners. The regional manager for safety and civil protection he said to the Mexican broadcaster TV hole that the rescue operations were “extremely difficult”, especially due to the depth of the ravine, about 40 meters.

