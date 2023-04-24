IN MILAN AGAINST THE WARS — PECCATA DEL PCHIO XII, BEWARE OF THE DISTRACTIONS OF MASS

IN MILAN AGAINST WARS





PECCA DEL WOODPECKER XII, WATCH OUT FOR MASS DISTRACTIONS

In my rounds of promotion of the ITALY REPUDIA WAR referendum (Committee spokesman, Enzo Pennetta) which works in coordination with the “Future Generations” Committee, I had the great opportunity to speak at the very successful “Miracle in Milan” event, conducted by Alessio Gasperini, in the Lombard capital.

As anyone who has the time and availability to watch the video will see, the intervention tries to bring the dots together representing different and varied military operations against us, not necessarily all using explosive weapons. They range from the necrophilic pathology of the handlers of the NATO wars, which have been taking place uninterrupted for decades, to the depopulation strategy pursued by the powers of transhumanity that use health instruments, gender manipulations, processes of disintegration of individual, collective and national identities, the cultural zeroing through the removal of memory, the annihilation of natural intelligence through the universal application of the artificial one.

And there is no shortage of names of the financial capitalist autocrats responsible for the crimes against humanity that today the media proxies accredit us as operatives of the global democratic regency.

WOODPECKER

What’s real and what’s fake – and hypocritical – in the fight over “ethnic replacement”. Who is really behind the mass migrations and what they want to achieve. Are they the same as wars, climate fraud, incinerators, same-sex parents with rented wombs, eyes narrowed to mafias and speculators, the assault on the Third Estate of the State, the judiciary?

Why (not) go to Pesaro on World Labor and Workers’ Day? What is most pressing? A hypothetical public research center, for now guaranteed to be more similar to our Lazzaro Spallanzani center of excellence than to one of the biolaboratories installed by Biden’s USA in Ukraine? Or oppose those who drag us and the world from war to war? Or prevent the WHO from giving absolute power over our lives to a malefactor in the service of the Great Powers? Or block a vengeful government that wants to dismember the nation by reducing it into small fragments?

The choice is between ongoing damage and imminent danger, and hypothetical future risk.

Where a choice is not given is in Trentino, where a self-appointed avenger even goes so far as to assassinate a captured creature, a prisoner unable to do harm, guilty of having defended his offspring, little ones now unable to fend for themselves and abandoned to certain death. Maurizio Fugatti, shoot innocents. And that of the bear, forced into a territory that you, man, have taken away from other living beings and colonized, is worth your life, mine, that of any living being. Being the life of a victim, it is worth even more. Like that of any Palestinian. If we are against Biden, we are against Fugatti. Next to the mother of the murdered boy.