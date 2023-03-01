Home World In Moldova there was another demonstration against the government organized by a pro-Russian party
World

In Moldova there was another demonstration against the government organized by a pro-Russian party

by admin
In Moldova there was another demonstration against the government organized by a pro-Russian party

There were clashes between protesters and police during a new anti-government demonstration in Moldova’s capital Chisinau.
The demonstration was organized by a group calling itself the Movement for the People, and was supported by the pro-Russian populist party Shor.

Thousands of demonstrators, who arrived from various parts of the country, gathered in the city center, blocking traffic, and demanded that the government help citizens pay their energy bills and that the country “not be involved in the war” . Hundreds of police officers have been deployed to keep the center safe; Ilan Shor, businessman and leader of the Shor party, accused the police of trying to “obstruct a peaceful demonstration”. “Fighting against your own people is a last resort for tyrants, and the beginning of their downfall,” Shor said.
Shor is considered to be very close to Russia and, among other things, is accused of having been responsible for the disappearance of one billion euros from the Moldovan banking system in 2015.

Today’s demonstration takes place in a context of growing concerns about the country’s security, following information collected by the Moldovan and Ukrainian secret services, on a possible Russian plan to subvert the country’s democratic order and organize, de facto , a coup d’état: the president of the country, Maia Sandu, explicitly spoke about it on 13 February.

– Read also: Why Moldova fears an invasion by Russia

See also  Accident between two trains in Catalonia, around 70 injured

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 01 March...

Travis Scott with “astroworld” dominates the amazon list

Start a new chapter!UK, EU reach new deal...

Novak Djokovic remains the first Karlos Alkaraz retired...

Putin banned the use of foreign words |...

Turkey, horse found alive under earthquake rubble after...

STELLANTIS ITALIA / Between February and April 2023...

American reporter questioned members of Congress about “North...

BIOMETHANE / From the waste of 120 farms...

Displaced, in the cold, waiting to bury the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy