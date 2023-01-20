Home World In Moscow, anti-aircraft missiles are appearing on buildings and in parks. Pictures on social media. The Kremlin: “Ask the military”
In Moscow, anti-aircraft missiles are appearing on buildings and in parks. Pictures on social media. The Kremlin: "Ask the military"

FLY. Anti-aircraft systems mounted on the Ministry of Defense and other batteries installed in a park close to the capital: for several days on social media in Russia videos and photographs are circulating – impossible to verify – which suggest an alarm from the authorities for possible attacks from the air against Moscow. The Kremlin has not commented on the rumors. When asked about it, the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters to contact the Defense Ministry for clarification. Russian Telegram channels, including some pro-Kremlin blogs – notes the online publication agency – they published photos of the Ministry of Defense, on the Frunzenskaya embankment, which they say would show a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system.

The Telegram channel Moscow Callingquoted from the site Medusahas published several videos that allegedly show the installation of a Pantsir-S1 system also on a building that houses government offices, on Teterinsky Street.

Photos showing anti-aircraft missile systems circulated on Russian Telegram channels earlier this week S-400 in Losiny Ostrov National Park and in the experimental fields of the Timiryazev Agricultural Academy, both locations north of Moscow.

The Sirena publication claims that trees were cut down in the Losiny Ostrov National Park to clear an area for anti-aircraft missile systems. The defense ministry “is responsible for ensuring the security of the country in general and that of the capital in particular, you’d better ask them,” Peskov said when asked to comment on the rumours. But no explanations came from military leaders.

Viewers of the videos immediately thought of the drone strikes on two Russian air bases in December, in Ryazan and Saratov, in which three soldiers were killed and four others injured. According to the Moscow authorities, the Ukrainian armed forces carried them out, which they have neither denied nor confirmed. If the installation of anti-aircraft defenses is confirmed, it could therefore be a precaution to repel any similar attacks on the capital. But military experts point out that Moscow, with its government buildings and executive residences, starting with that of President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogariovo, west of the city, are already protected by very advanced defense systems and the eventual installation of others would not be done so blatantly.

