At 61, the five-time NBA champion is not in his first ‘geopolitical blow’. Dennis Rodman has announced that he is ready to travel to Russia to help WNBA player Brittney Griner, 31, considered one of the best basketball players in the world, has been sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in prison for “possession and smuggling. of drugs “. The player was arrested at Sheremetevo airport on February 19 because she had two cartridges for electronic cigarettes based on cannabis oil, a substance legal in the US, but prohibited in Russia: 0.252 grams in the first, 0.45 in the second. A modest amount to relieve the pain from chronic injuries she has acquired during her career.

“I was allowed to go to Russia to help this girl,” Rodman told NBC. “I am trying to go already this week,” without giving further details, but a senior official of the Biden government expressed concern that “anything that does not enter into the continuation of negotiations through the established channel risks complicating and hampering the efforts. release “.





Rodman who was close to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and has visited the country several times, was also in Singapore in 2018, during the summit between Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 in Moscow, describing it as “really fantastic”. Since the day of Brittney Griner’s arrest, Moscow and Washington have been discussing a possible exchange of prisoners, despite the tensions linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.