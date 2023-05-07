Home » In Moscow preparations for Victory Day- Corriere TV
World

In Moscow preparations for Victory Day- Corriere TV

by admin
In Moscow preparations for Victory Day- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Columns of military vehicles have begun to arrive in the center of Moscow for the dress rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade. It will take place in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to mark 78 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The annual celebrations include a massive military parade on Red Square showcasing the latest Russian armaments, from tanks to fighter planes to missiles intercontinental ballistics. (Ap/LaPresse)

May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023, 1:02 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  5 dead in car accident!4 people are from China_International Channel_News Center- Changjiang Net

You may also like

Harry’s solitude: a few goodbyes and straight to...

Real Madrid, Unicaja, ACB League | Sports

Ukraine: Patriot shot down Russian hypersonic missile

The love story of Dragan Jovanović and Branka...

Waterpolo Palermo conquers Civitavecchia and conquers salvation in...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Monday...

Udinese-Sampdoria | Sottil: “Beto we will try to...

Dead fish on Ada Ciganlija | Info

A teacher was arrested in Odžaci for illegal...

Fires difficult to tame in Canada, the red...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy