In Moscow preparations for Victory Day- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Columns of military vehicles have begun to arrive in the center of Moscow for the dress rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade. It will take place in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to mark 78 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The annual celebrations include a massive military parade on Red Square showcasing the latest Russian armaments, from tanks to fighter planes to missiles intercontinental ballistics. (Ap/LaPresse)