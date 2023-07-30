In Niger we collect coups: here even politics is made of sand

There are those who collected stamps when the postal services were still as God commands and those who collect labels, bottle caps, butterflies, vintage postcards, mobile phones, T-shirts or simply souvenir medals. We in the NigerInstead, we collect sand. That of the roads that comes fresh from the desert with the wind and that, after the rain, infiltrates everywhere without restraint. There is that of the courtyards, of the Niger River and its tributaries, that of the fields and that of the deserts… the sand that changes its colors and texture according to the place and the moment. The sand is mobile, fragileresistant, insistent, resilient, migrant, asylum seeker, displaced, lost and found where it is least expected. Even the politics of our country is sandy.

Here we also collect i coups or attempts to do so. Since the year of independence, in 1960, they are at least cinque those made – not counting real or imagined attempts to institutional destabilization by the military. The last of the series, still in progress and without an established conclusion, awaits its fulfilment. Indeed, between politics and sand there are connections, complicity, agreements, connections and even interdependencies. The above mentioned characteristics of the sand are also referable to the politics of the country and perhaps of the whole Sahel. The advantage of this reality is that it reveals what is hidden elsewhere. You distant foreigners, you’d better not trust us, we are not yet the expected oasis of stability.

In our parts, at least, we are aware of our limits and possibilities, while elsewhere we pretend that democracy is stainless, granite, immutable and taken for granted. Here, however, ours knows well that it is sandy, precarious, adaptable, manoeuvrable and functional to the interests of up-and-comers of the moment. We take it as a given and for this reason, at regular intervals, we put the democratic game back on the starting line for another round that we know in advance, limited in time and space. Things like parties, dismantled with their consent, civil society, bought and sold at will, and intellectuals, honorary members of the winners’ camp, mean that the political realm is gone, liquidatedconfiscated.

There is then room for the sand sellers. The official written organ of the governing party, whose seat of Niamey was burned just yesterday, the well-known ‘Sahel Dimanche’, reports the news that some young schoolchildren they sell sand and gravel. In fact, some underprivileged students, in order to prepare for the next return to school, do the old-fashioned way, that is, they shovel sand and then sell it with carts pulled by donkeys to passing drivers. The enterprise can raise between 2,500 and 4,000 local francs a day (4 to 6 euros). The country’s politics could be inspired by this honest work activity. Waiting to find out how the president of the National Committee for the Protection of the Homeland will move, CNPS, carts, donkeys and even motorized tricycles appear as reference points for a new policy, precisely, of sand.

