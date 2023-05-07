In Niger we manage despite everything: we welcome displaced persons and soldiers in the apartheid of the world

We manage despite everything that happens in the world. We have foreign militaries training our soldiers for asymmetric warfare against Armed Terrorist Groups supported by variegated religious-economic ideologies in the market for gold and other precious metals. Among the latter are weapons which, like money, have no smell. In addition we witness the banal and daily lies of the communications of the General Staffs of the Armies. In our small way we welcome French soldiers (2,400 from the Barkhane operation, ‘mobile desert dune’), the whole of the European Takouba force (900 soldiers for the ‘Tuareg sword’), Americans, Germans, Italians and so on. All at the service of the country and the people, in formation and of course under command of the Nigerien state. We even have a new chapel, dedicated to the saintly Pope John Paul II, inaugurated with pomp a few days ago in the Italian military base of Niamey, near the international civilian airport. Having God on one’s side is a guarantee of ultimate success.

We have millions of people suffering from endemic famines which ‘jihadist’ attacks only make more serious and acute. On our home soil we welcome half a million people including refugees and internally displaced persons and, as an economically poorest country in the world, we are a land of passage and political experimentation for the external borders of Europe. The result was not long in coming because, between the expulsion of migrants from Algeria, detention camps in Libya, coast guards trained and financed by Europe, the racism of the Maghreb countries and the economic situation, thousands of migrants are ‘parked’ or freely detained pending assisted return to the country of origin. Meanwhile we die in the sea, in the desert, in the extermination camps and above all in the indifference of consciences and in the invisibility of faces and names. United Nations agencies for refugees, migrants, women, children, trafficking of goods and people sometimes go the extra mile and are often more part of the problem than the solution. Ambulances of the system that perpetuates itself in the iniquitous ‘apartheid’ of the world.

We celebrated with the usual propitiatory rite the workers’ May Day who survive everyday life and with the beggars, of which the country has become one of the main exporters in the region without firing a shot and in the absolute complicity of the constituted authorities. Through our President of the Republic we participate in the coronation of the new monarch of the United Kingdom because we don’t let anything important in global diplomacy be stolen from us. Because, in our small way, we are the youngest country in the world and, after all, we do not deprive ourselves of anything that can make a people happy today.

There is no running water for most of the citizens, during the hot season there are the usual interruptions in the electricity supply, the net cables are willingly cut by a ship, a truck or a falling pylon. Better not to get sick than to venture into public hospitals where instruments rarely work or private clinics that are too expensive for the ordinary citizen. In our little one we lack almost nothing to live with dignity. Thousands of taxis parade through the city, replacing the non-existent public transport, enriched by new tricycles that challenge the laws of the road and the balance between passengers and loads of merchandise every day.

Above all, our lady accompanies us the sand which, together with the wind, generates the dust that envelops everything and then caresses the dreams of a different country.

Niamey, May 7, 2023