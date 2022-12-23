In Nigeria, another Catholic priest, Father Mark Ojotu of the Catholic diocese of Otukpo, was kidnapped along Okpoga-Ojapo Road in Benue state. This was reported by the director of the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need, Alessandro Monteduro. «He is the third in 5 days. It is now a manhunt amidst general indifference», comments the foundation.

In less than a week, three priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria. In addition to Father Mark Ojotu, which ACS reported today, Fr Sylvester Okechukwu, of the diocese of Kafanchan, in the state of Kaduna, in the central north of the country, kidnapped on December 20, and Fr Christopher Ogide, are also in the hands of kidnappers. associate parish priest of the Maria Assumpta parish of Umuopara, diocese of Umuahia in the State of Abia, in southern Nigeria, kidnapped on the 19th. In recent days, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced his intention to appoint a special envoy for the protection of Christian minorities in the world.

A trickle of violence

It continues like this, under Christmas but this is not what matters, the dripping of violence, kidnappings, sometimes killings of Christians in Nigeria, and in particular of priests. Of course, they have just freed Father Abraham Kunat, kidnapped on November 8, and it is true that the explosion of kidnappings is a real social scourge almost everywhere, from north to south, and it doesn’t just concern priests. Equally the phenomenon is concrete, it shows no sign of diminishing, it worries. Throughout the Sahel, then, there are many religious who have ended up, for persecution or for profit, in the hands of criminals and terrorists.

Father Maccalli: a thought for the ten hostages

Father Pier Luigi Maccalli, the missionary who lived in captivity for over two years and was freed in 2020, writes these days: «This Christmas my thoughts go to the ten hostages who will spend another party away from home. I can’t help but feel in solidarity with the families. May Peace and Liberation be for them and for the Sahel». These, reduced to figures and data, are their stories: the Romanian Iulian Ghergut, kidnapped in Burkina Faso on April 4, 2015; the Australian Arthur Kennet Elliott, kidnapped in Burkina Faso on 15 January 2016; the American Jeffrey Woodke kidnapped in Niger on October 14, 2016; the South African Christopher Bothma, kidnapped in Burkina Faso on 23 September 2018; the Burkinabè Fidei Donum priest Joel Yougbarè, kidnapped in Burkina Faso on 17 March 2019; the Italian family made up of Langone Giovanni and Rocco and Donatella, kidnapped in Mali on May 19, 2022; the German missionary of the White Fathers Hans-Joachim Lohre, kidnapped in Mali on November 20, 2022.

The massacre in the church of St. Francis Xavier in Owo

Even more than their stories, the fact that more than six months after the massacre in the church of St. Francis Xavier of Owo in Ondo State gives the idea of ​​the situation, the Nigerians are waiting for a trial to be instructed against the arrested. The massacre cost the lives of 40 people, twice as many were injured. Two months later the Nigerian military announced four arrests, then two more. “Nigeria is still waiting”, Father Felix Femi Ajakaye, bishop of Ekiti, is now sending to say to the authorities. He asks, the religious that “the people who have been arrested are sent to trial immediately”. But it is not a spirit of revenge, it is a request to respect the rule of law. The arrested, writes Fides again, are presumed members of the self-proclaimed West African Province of the Islamic State (Iswap), even if in the immediacy of the fact doubts had been raised about the attribution to the jihadist group, which until then had not it had attacked a state, such as Ondo, so far south of its “sanctuaries” in northeastern Nigeria, although it had already carried out actions in neighboring Kogi state.

Investigations in progress

This is not what made the investigation difficult: government sources admit that the incident “is a serious cause of embarrassment for the entire security architecture, above all because we have put everything in place to prevent that particular incident”. The aforementioned security forces have a precise name: Amotekun, a word that means “leopard”. The organization was created last by six federal states in southwestern Nigeria stating that the corporate purpose was to assist the police in fighting terrorism, banditry, armed robberies, kidnappings. Initially considered illegal by the federal authorities, it was then recognized by them and became a support force for the federal police, with all the unknown factors involved.