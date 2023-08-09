In Norway, a dam broke due to heavy rains

A dam in southern Norway it partially broke due to the heavy rains of the last few days, related to the storm Hans. The dam, linked to the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric plant, is located along the course of the Glomma, the longest river in Scandinavia, about 130 kilometers north of Oslo. The Norwegian authorities had considered the idea of ​​blowing up part of the dam before it broke, to let the water that was accumulating flow out in a controlled way, but then they had assessed that it was too risky: in the end, however, the dam collapsed broken by itself.

At least 1,000 people live near the dam, but they had left their homes before it broke. Theoretically, in the event of an excess of water, the dam gates should have opened automatically to let part of it flow out, but something had gone wrong in the mechanism, said Hafslund, the company that manages the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric plant. For this reason, the idea of ​​blowing up a section of the dam had been considered. It is not known what prevented the sluice gates from working.

Due to the heavy rains of recent days, several Norwegian rivers have flooded, submerging homes, businesses and companies in the south of the country. Thousands of people have been evacuated and roads and railway lines have been cut since Monday. A railway bridge between Oslo and Trondheim, Norway’s third largest city, collapsed, but there was no damage to the trains as rail traffic had already been disrupted.

In Norway, the current floods have been described as the worst in the last 50 years. Southern Sweden is also affected by flooding due to Storm Hans.

