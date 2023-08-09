In Ohio the defenders of the right to abortion win: defeat for the Republicans

Victory for supporters of abortion rights in Ohio. Voters rejected a measure that would have made it more difficult to amend the constitution ahead of a November abortion vote to ease the country’s harsh abortion restrictions.

Republicans had proposed raising the threshold for amending the Charter from 50 to 60 percent for the sole purpose of stopping that amendment.

In fact, 56.5% of the inhabitants voted against the proposal. And participation was very high, so much so that 500,000 people had already voted in advance.

An important victory for the pro-Choice front. And a wake-up call for the Goop: the failure of the referenda against abortion in the very conservative states of Kentucky and Kansas has highlighted divisions on the issue even in the Republican electorate.

This local election was widely covered by the national media, which viewed it as an important test vote for Republicans. The issue of abortion has emerged among those decided in view of the campaign for the 2024 presidential elections: Democratic President Joe Biden has the support of all the organizations that defend the right to abortion, while some Republican candidates even promise a ban total.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

